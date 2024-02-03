Gujarat: After Harni Lake Tragedy, Vadodara Police Crackdown On Overloaded School Vehicles

After Harni Lake Tragedy, Vadodara Police Crack Down On Overloaded School Vehicles | Melvyn Thomas

Vadodara: Spurred by the Harni lake boat capsize incident that claimed 14 lives, including 12 innocent children, the Vadodara city police have launched a special drive against school vans and auto rickshaws flouting safety regulations and overloading their vehicles with children. This reckless practice, a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, puts the lives of young passengers at risk. The drive, initiated in response to the tragic Harni lake incident, has already resulted in the detention of over 100 school vehicles across the city. Dedicated teams of traffic police, comprising more than 15 units, are patrolling the streets to enforce regulations and ensure the safety of school children.

"The primary objective of this drive is to protect the lives of innocent school children," emphasized Jyoti Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). "School vans and autos often prioritize profit over safety by overloading their vehicles, putting children at grave risk. This drive will continue relentlessly across the city until we see a significant improvement in compliance."

The police are particularly vigilant against school vans and rickshaws associated with private schools, where overloading seems to be a recurring issue. During the initial phase of the drive, several vehicles were detained for exceeding the prescribed limit on the number of passengers they could legally carry.

This decisive action by the Vadodara city police is a welcome step towards ensuring the safety of school children. The Harni lake tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of negligence and disregard for safety regulations. By holding violators accountable and enforcing stricter measures, the police hope to create a safer transportation environment for school children in Vadodara. “The long-term success of this initiative will depend on sustained efforts from not only the police but also from school authorities, parents, and the community as a whole” said a social activist. “Parents must be vigilant and choose transportation options that prioritize safety over convenience. Schools should implement stricter regulations and conduct regular checks on their contracted vehicles. Finally, the community must hold violators accountable and report any instances of overloading to the authorities.”