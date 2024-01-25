Big Update In Harni Lake Boat Tragedy Probe: Prime Accused Paresh Shah Arrested By Vadodara Police

Harni Lake Tragedy | File

Vadodara: In a significant breakthrough, Paresh Shah, the owner of Kotia Projects and the prime suspect in the Harni Lake boat capsize incident that claimed the lives of 14 individuals, including 12 students, has been apprehended by the Vadodara police. Shah, who had been on the run since the tragic incident, was arrested on the Halol-Vadodara road while reportedly enroute to meet a lawyer.

The boat mishap occurred at Harni Lake in Vadodara, resulting in the tragic demise of 12 students and two teachers from New Sunrise School. The Vadodara police had intensified their efforts to locate Shah, who had allegedly sublet the contract for the ill-fated boat ride to Fun Arena, owned by Nilesh Shah.

Paresh Shah captured on video

According to the authorities, Paresh Shah was captured on video hastily fleeing the Harni Lake while engaged in a phone conversation at the time of the incident. On Saturday, the Vadodara police officially declared him as the main accused in the First Information Report (FIR) related to the boat capsize.

The arrest comes amidst speculation that Paresh Shah's surrender was facilitated through the mediation of a saint from Vadodara. This development adds another layer to the unfolding narrative of the tragedy, as Paresh Shah is also the brother of Gopal Shah, another accused who was arrested the day before.

9 accused arrested

Till now, the police have arrested nine accused in the boat capsize incident including Paresh Shah, Binita Kotia, Nayan Gohil, Bhim Singh Yadav, Shantilal Solanki, Ankit Vasava, Veda Prakash Yadav, Rashmikant Prajapati, and Gopal Shah.

The project at Harni Lake was executed by Kotia Projects on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, with Paresh Shah allegedly subletting the amusement park contract to Nilesh Shah of Fun Time Arena. Nilesh Shah, in turn, sublet the boating contract to another firm.

video evidence being studied

The video evidence showing Paresh Shah hastily leaving the accident site raises questions about his actions during the critical moments when rescue efforts were imperative. It is reported that despite being present at the scene immediately after the accident, Shah did not make any visible attempts to assist or rescue the victims.

In addition to Paresh Shah, three of his family members are implicated as partners in the contract and have also been named as accused in the ongoing investigation. The arrest is expected to bring more clarity to the circumstances leading to the tragic boat capsize and provide a semblance of justice to the grieving families affected by the incident.