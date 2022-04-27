Gujarat: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Bharuch

In view of assembly polls in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a rally in Bharuch on May 1. The AAP chief will be addressing 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan' jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava.

The AAP has has claimed its internal survey has found it could win around 58 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls, likely to be held in December this year.

Gujarat AAP in charge Dr Sandeep Pathak weeks ago said the survey was done in a scientific manner through the party's own agency.

As per the survey, the party is likely to get votes from rural voters disgruntled with the Congress and from lower and middle class segments in urban areas.

"As per our internal survey, as on today we will win 58 seats. People of rural Gujarat are voting for us. The lower and middle class in urban areas want a change and will be voting for us," said Pathak, who is considered one of the key persons in AAP's massive victory in the recent polls in Punjab.

Pathak further claimed even the survey by the state intelligence wing of the BJP government in the state, which was carried out recently, is giving 55 seats to AAP.

Pathak, who became state AAP in charge recently, said his party was fighting for top spot here as people wanted change from the BJP, which has ruled for the past 27 years.

People know only the AAP can defeat the BJP, not the Congress, which is the main opposition party in the state's 182-member Assembly at present, Pathak claimed.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:36 PM IST