Gujarat: 7 labourers lose their lives, 1 critical as elevator crashes from seventh floor

Ahmedabad: Seven labourers were killed and one was left critically injured after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.

The crash occurred at 10 AM in the morning

The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus here. According to officials from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services Department, they received no emergency call from the site -- a privately owned under-construction building -- and therefore their response team arrived only at 1 PM.

“We learnt from media reports and phone calls received from mediapersons that such an incident had occurred. We then reached the spot to check what had happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency,” Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia told reporters at the site of the accident.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.

IndiaTV reported the names of seven of those who were killed in the tragic mishap: Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi and Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi.