Guerrilla politics says PM Modi

It is clear that CAA will have no effect on citizens of India, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Buddhists. The Congress and its allies are spreading lies and rumours," Modi said while addressing a poll rally at Barhait here.

"I challenge the Congress and their allies that if they have the guts they should openly declare that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen.

Besides this, the Congress should announce that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh", the Prime Minister said challenging the opposition leader over the issue. Modi also appealed to the protesters to protest "democratically".

The Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to the youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some political parties and urban Naxals are firing from your shoulder," he said.