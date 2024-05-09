Youth Sets Himself Ablaze On Moving Freight Train loaded With Inflammables In Vadodara, Disrupting Train Services

A horrific incident unfolded in Vadodara on Wednesday morning when a young man set himself on fire atop a moving freight train carrying flammable liquids. The incident, which occurred near the Pandya Bridge railway yard, resulted in the disruption of train services for over 30 minutes and raised questions about security measures.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the deceased climb onto a wagon loaded with 70,000 liters of diesel, douse himself with fuel, and grab a live electrical wire. The man immediately burst into flames, causing a panic at the railway yard. The fire quickly spread to the wagon, which fortunately contained no leaks of the flammable liquids.

"The fire suddenly broke out in the wagon of a freight train filled with 35 lakh liters of inflammable liquid," a source recounted. "People rushed to the scene, and the fire brigade was immediately called to douse fire on the wagon containing diesel."

Firefighters pressed into action

Firefighters from three stations – Vadiwadi, Dandiya Bazar, and TP-13 – arrived promptly at the scene. Their primary concern was to de-energize the 25,000-volt overhead wire to prevent further electrocution hazards. With water cannons deployed, they managed to extinguish the flames after a significant effort.

The incident caused significant disruption to train services. "About 12 trains passing through Vadodara were rescheduled," officials informed. Railway electricity lines at Vadodara station were shut down for 40 minutes, causing delays for hundreds of passengers.

Statement of Raid guard

Sanjiv Yadav, a rail guard on the ill-fated freight train, provided a harrowing account of the events. "I saw a young man climbing onto a wagon in the middle of the train," he said. "I immediately stopped the train, but the young man opened the wagon and poured diesel on himself."

Yadav described his repeated attempts to persuade the man to climb down. However, the man remained unresponsive. Tragically, the young man then grabbed the high-voltage wire, resulting in a fatal explosion and fire.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security measures at the railway yard. The sealed lid of the wagon was inexplicably opened, allowing the man access to the flammable liquids.

"It is not a normal person's job to open the seal," stated DRM Jeetendra Singh. "A team of five railway officials will investigate how this seal was breached."

The ease with which the seal was broken has sparked speculation about potential theft attempts or security lapses. "Companies seal the wagons," Singh added. "Questions arise about a mentally disturbed young man opening the seal when a normal person could not."

The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing. Railway authorities are focused on determining the cause of the fire, the identity of the deceased, and the circumstances surrounding the compromised seal.