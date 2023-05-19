Greater Noida's Shiv Nadar University student shot video before killing female classmate, self: 'I have cancer, she cheated on me'

A video recording of Anuj Kumar, 22, who shot dead his lover and killed himself later at the Shiv Nadar University has surfaced online and it shows him opening up on the matter. Nevertheless, the footage was received late, i.e. only after the death of him and his female classmate named Sneha.

Anuj not only introduces himself in the short clip (shared by news outlet News1India), but also asks viewers whether or not they could justify his actions after lending an ear to his story.

"I was a good boy. I never troubled anyone and was good at studies, sports and was a national level athletic player. Everything was going well, but..." Anuj begins the video.

Anuj-Sneha relationship

Later, he narrates how his life changed when he entered college and met the girl, Sneha. "She (Sneha Chaurasia) came into my life and changed my life completely," he adds.

The available footage falls short of providing further details into this regard, however, local media reports suggest that Sneha cheated on Anuj and exploited him for emotional and financial benefits.

The video was posted by News1 India on Twitter

Sneha was dating a mess worker secretly

Sneha was reportedly dating Ashutosh Pandey, a mess worker for nearly an year and according to Anuj's claim was physical with both of them. Anuj later learnt that she assured Pandey that Anuj would never be informed of their affair.

Later when Sneha allegedly moved on from Pandey, she asked Anuj for a second chance which was granted out of love for her. But Sneha later wanted a break from their relationship and refused to give him hopes of returning back, and this did not go well with Anuj. He pointed out that the girl would spread false remarks about him and accuse him of torture and blackmailing in order to leave him and quit the relationship with Anuj and stay single.

Anuj's confession about sad reality of proofs

Calling it a sad reality of today, Anuj said, "People fall for girls and believe them after they shed tears, however, men are asked for proofs over proofs to justify things."

"It doesn't matter now whether one believes or not, I' m leaving (the world) with whatever I had to confess."

Anuj narrates family issues that disturbed him

Anuj further expressed his heart out on camera and tells about the painful incidents he witnessed in his family, concerning his family members.

He points out that his sister was burnt alive by her husband, and uncle passed away due to an heart attack. According to him, uncle's wife left him due to an affair with another man and this resulted in heart attack.

Anuj was a cancer patient

Purportedly, these life moments affected the student mentally and emotionally and in a way triggered him to quit life. It has also come to the notice of media that Anuj was suffering from late grade cancer.

Details into Anuj-Sneha's death case

Anuj, a 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at the Shiv Nadar University on Thursday. The incident was reported to have taken place at around 2 p.m. at the educational institute located on NH-91, near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo, identified as Anuj and Neha, was pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year. The woman was a resident of Kanpur while the accused was from Amroha.

From the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused shot his friend after they got involved in an argument, the police told media.

