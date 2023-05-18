Noida: Student shoots dead female classmate before killing himself in Shiv Nadar University

Noida: In a tragic incident from the Greater Noida's Shiv Nadar University, a male student firstly shot dead a girl student who was his classmate and then shot himself on Thursday.
According to the Amar Ujala report the accused died at the spot while the female student was bought to the hospital where she was declared dead.
After the incident, Police forces reached the spot and are currently investigating the case.
According to the media reports, the male student was the resident of Kanpur and the girl was from Amroha.
As per the reports, The incident happened due to the alleged affair between the two students.
Both the students of BA Sociology third year had an interaction in front of the dining hall following which the male student, Anuj shot dead the girl with a pistol.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)