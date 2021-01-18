'Great blunder': Subramanian Swamy slams Centre for not acknowledging 'China's grab' of Indian territory

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to speak his mind. In recent years he has been vociferous in championing several issues, and has frequently called out the Central government. In the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash and the ensuing rift with China, Swamy had repeatedly called for the BJP-led government to deliver a stronger response to the neighbouring country's actions.
"China has grabbed 2000 sq kms of our land in Ladakh. And we are keeping quiet," he told a Twitter user in December last year while questioning remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Now, he is once again raking up the issue, cautioning the Central government that it was a "great blunder" to not acknowledge the fact that China had "grabbed" Indian territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
"This has been publicly confirmed by BJP’s MPs elected from these two states. When opportunity comes I will ask Rajnath. MEA will only say we are negotiating 'disengagement'. Means what?" he asked.
"Engagement means firing and killing. Disengagement means cease fire. China happy having gobbled our land. So Jaishankar’s work is over. He can take a vacation," he added in response to another user.
Swamy also shared news articles to back up his remarks. A 2020 article by The Telegraph for example quotes Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao's intention to raise the issue of ongoing Chinese incursions in the state. At the time, he had told the publication of his plan to raise the topic of Chinese "incursion and occupation drives" in Parliament.
And in a recent interview with The Hindu, Ladakh councillor, Konchok Stanzin, had said that Chinese infrastructure was now easily visible in border areas. According to him, Chinese tents, bunkers and vehicles were now seen very close to the border villages - a deviation from earlier days. These are areas that India considers to be within its purview.
