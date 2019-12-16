'Graves of Hindutva will be dug on the chest of AMU': Twitter divided over protest at AMU

However, if one listens closely, the protesters seem to be saying "Hindutva" rather than "Hinduon". Fact checking website Alt News used a Twitter keyword search to discover the same video, but with improved audio and video quality.

According to the site, this video is a zoomed in version of another video that was uploaded a few days prior and has lost its clarity.

Coming to the second video, there too, the chant seems to be along the same lines.