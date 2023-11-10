Grammy Awards 2024: 'Abundance In Millets' Featuring PM Modi Earns Nomination For Best Global Music Performance

PM Narendra Modi | X

In a surprising twist, the song "Abundance in Millets," featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has secured a nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Crafted by Falu & Gaurav Shah, the track competes with notable nominees such as Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Burna Boy, Davido, Silvana Estrada, and Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia.

The creation of "Abundance in Millets" was inspired by the 'International Year of the Millets,' as per Falu's website. The Indian government proposed the idea, recognizing India as a major producer of the supergrain, backed by 72 countries and the United Nations General Assembly.

The song aims to shed light on millets, small-grained, warm-weather cereals that were once staples in India but gradually took a backseat post the green revolution. The revolution shifted focus to increased food grain production using high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, causing millets to be marginalized. "Abundance in Millets" serves as a powerful tool to raise awareness about the potential of this supergrain in addressing global hunger.

