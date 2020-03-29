'Govt won't take responsibility for everyone's health': Goa CM Pramod Sawant revokes 'complete' lockdown amid criticism

According to an IANS report he told reporters that complaints about his governance were being made to powers "above him".

At a press conference, a belligerent Chief Minister also suggested that once grocery stores were ordered opened, the government would not take responsibility for everyone's health.

Seeming to absolve himself of all responsibilities, the Chief Minister on Sunday said that "the government will not take responsibility for everyone's health, everyone is responsible for their own".

"People wanted central government guidelines, we are following them 100 per cent. No one complain now and people should take responsibility for their own well-being," Sawant said.