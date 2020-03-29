Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Two more people test positive on Sunday; streets remain empty amid lockdown

The total number of positive patients in Rajasthan has risen to 56 after two more people tested positive in the state on Sunday. One of the positives is from Jhunjhunu and the other is from Bhilwara.

The person who has been reported positive from Jhunjhunu is a 21 year old male who came from Philippines to Delhi on March 18 and reached Jhunjhunu by a taxi. He was quarantines at home from March 18 to 22 and shifted to Singhania Institute for Quarantine on March 23. He developed symptoms on March 26 thereafter samples were sent to SMS hospital and he tested positive on Sunday. The 53 year old female who tested positive in Bhilwara was an IPD patient at Bangar Hospital from where the infection spread.

The lockdown has so far been effective and the streets of Jaipur bore a deserted look on Sunday. Food supply chains were restored and grocery shops opened for some time in the morning. There was heavy police deployment to ensure that people stayed home. Curfew continued in the walled city area of Jaipur where two people have tested positive. Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav took stock of the curfew areas.

Health minister Raghu Sharma informed, “Active screening has been done for 2.5 crore people from 60.61 lakh families and 25.5 lakh persons have been undergone passive surveillance for infection in OPDs. It has come forth in contact tracing that almost 1400 people have come in contact with the 54 persons who tested positive. They have been screened and samples of 200 persons have been sent for testing.”

He said that of the targeted quarantine facility for 1 lakh, quarantine centres for more than 55 thousand have been readied. He assured the people that there are adequate preventive, testing and treatment facilities in the state.

Another batch of 275 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran arrived at Jodhpur early Sunday morning. The group included 133 female and 142 male individuals, of which two were infants and four children. All of them have been screened and shifted to the Army Wellness Center in Jodhpur.