Coronavirus in Bengal: COVID-19 positive cases rises to 19

Within two weeks, Covid-19 cases in West Bengal have risen to seventeen. On Friday, five tested positive for the novel corona virus while on Saturday two more cases were reported. The test results for 22 people are still awaited. In total, 171 people have been admitted to the isolation ward while 25080 are under home surveillance while for 2251 people, the surveillance period is already over.

Two ladies aged 76 and 56 years old tested positive on Saturday. The two of them had attended a wedding in Egra in East Midnapore district on the 13th. It was the same wedding which the 66 year old man had attended, who was the 10th Covid-19 case admitted in Peerless Hospital. None of them had travelled overseas.

On Friday, a family of five had tested positive for Covid-19, three of them had travelled from Delhi to Tehatta in Nadia district while two of them had travelled from Uttarakhand to attend a funeral. Three female members are aged 45, 27, 6 years old while one is 9 months old. The male member is 11 years old. They had come in contact with a person in Delhi who had returned from the UK. They has taken a train till Sealdah from Delhi, after which they took a local train to Krishnanagar. They then too an autorickshaw to their home in Tehatta.

The state administration is trying to identify how many people they were in contact with during their journey in West Bengal. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday and applauded her for efforts made to contain the virus in her state. Currently, the cases in India have crossed 800 with 19 deaths reported while West Bengal has reported one death.