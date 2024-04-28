Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders SIT Probe Into Prajwal Revanna's Obscene Video Case |

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Saturday.

ಪ್ರಜ್ವಲ್ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ಅವರ ಅಶ್ಲೀಲ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ತನಿಖಾ ತಂಡ ರಚಿಸಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಿದೆ.



ಹಾಸನ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಶ್ಲೀಲ ವೀಡಿಯೋ ತುಣುಕುಗಳು ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಮೇಲೆ ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯ ಎಸಗಿರುವುದು ಮೇಲ್ನೋಟಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಡು ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಸ್.ಐ.ಟಿ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸುವಂತೆ ಮಹಿಳಾ… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah Orders SIT Probe

The Chief Minister said that the decision to conduct an SIT investigation has been taken in response to the request of the Women's Commission.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," he wrote on X.

Women's Commission Chairperson Seeks SIT Probe

Earlier on April 25, the Women's Commission Chairperson requested Siddaramaiah to initiate an SIT probe after objectionable videos began circulating on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the women's commission has written to the Chief Minister as well as the Home Minister in this regard.

"The allegations of sexual assault are not just on some random Hassan leader. The Prime minister, Vijayendra, Shobakka, Ashok, Kumaranna, and Ashwath Narayan must answer to the people. I read reports of them saying that the Women's Commission is trying to tarnish their image. The Commission has written a letter to the CM and the Home Minister. The media has to throw light on this and tell the people what is happening in Hassan without keeping mum on it," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at the KPCC office in Bengaluru earlier today.

The Deputy CM further said that the government will "look at next steps." "Let the media throw light on the issue. Women's Commission will do its job. The government will look at the next steps," he said.

Shivakumar On Allegations Of His Involvement In Case

On Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy's indirect accusation of his involvement in the case, Shivakumar said, "Let him bring up my name. I will expose him. Is he justifying sexual assault against women by talking like this?" "I did not know what was there in the pen drive displayed by Kumaraswamy then. I now know what is in that. Now it is clear. Media should ask Kumaraswamy what is there in the pen drive now that there are allegations of sexual assault on Hassan leaders," he added.