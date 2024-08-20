Govt Withdraws Lateral Entry Ad Into Bureaucracy On PM Modi's Directions, Writes To UPSC Chairman

PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday that the advertisement for lateral entry into the central government, issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has been withdrawn. This decision reportedly came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to cancel the advertisement inviting applications for 45 positions through the lateral entry route.

The move had sparked criticism from both opposition parties and some National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, including the JD(U) and LJP.

What Is Lateral Entry?

Lateral entry refers to the recruitment of individuals from outside the traditional government service cadre to fill mid and senior-level positions in the central government. This approach was recommended in 2017 by NITI Aayog and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries on Governance. The concept aims to bring in fresh talent and expertise at higher levels of the central secretariat, a departure from the conventional practice of appointing only career bureaucrats from the All India Services and Central Civil Services.

The lateral entry process was formally introduced during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, with the first set of vacancies announced in 2018. These recruits, known as lateral entrants, were initially given contracts for three years, which could be extended up to five years. This initiative was seen as a way to infuse new ideas and experiences into government administration, though it has faced scrutiny and debate regarding its implications for the traditional bureaucratic system.