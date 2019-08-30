Govt will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments: Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K governor

Srinagar: Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Friday said that the government will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments to provide employment to youth here.

"The government is going to advertise 50,000 posts in various departments which will cater to needs of youth," he said during his interaction with various public delegations who had called on him here to apprise him about their grievances and issues.

