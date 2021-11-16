Govt to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor from tomorrow, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the government has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said the decision would benefit a large number Sikh pilgrims and reflected the reverence of the Modi government towards Guru Nanak and the community.

"The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM @NarendraModi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," Amit Shah tweeted.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On November 14, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the prime minister in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

