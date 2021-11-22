Govt to begin additional Covid-19 vaccination doses for children in two weeks: Sources

The government's top advisory group on immunisation will be holding a meet in the next two weeks to discuss several important points including the inoculation for children with the Covid-19 vaccines. While the country has crossed the 100 crore mark in vaccinating all eligible adults, the vaccine for children is yet to pick a pace.

The government is planning to provide additional doses to the children for which the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India, or NTAGI, will draw up a comprehensive plan for giving additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Many national including the US, UK, and Canada have begun with the second phase of vaccination for children, while the subject of additional doses for adults is significant as some nations have also called for solid protection against the highly contagious coronavirus with booster doses.

As per the NDTV report, vaccination for children with comorbidities would likely start in January, a few unidentified sources claimed. By March, all other children are likely to become eligible for vaccination, they said.

With schools and colleges starting after almost two years of lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, children are the top priority group for the vaccination in this country.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:54 PM IST