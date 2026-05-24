Govt Orders Takeover Of Delhi Gymkhana Club Land, Citing Security Needs; Members Object | X @airnewsalerts

New Delhi: Gymkhana Club member Nitin Verma on Sunday strongly opposed the government's decision regarding the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises, terming the move "a matter of great shame" and questioning the rationale behind it.

The Central Government has ordered the re-entry and resumption of the Delhi Gymkhana Club land at Safdarjung Road in New Delhi, citing public purpose, defence infrastructure and national security considerations. The authorities have directed the club to hand over possession of the property by June 5, 2026.

Expressing his objection, Verma questioned the justification behind the decision, alleging that the move lacked merit and was not based on genuine concerns.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a matter of great shame that... you want to just close down on fictitious grounds. I don't think there is anything which needs to be done, for so many years this club has existed, and it has been a prominent landmark. I think this is a matter of great shame, and this must be laid down..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further added that the security justification being cited by the government was not convincing, arguing that the premises already follow strict protocols.

"The greatest discipline is maintained here... Everybody is screened who's there... Now the Prime Minister's residence is also shifting. What security concern is there? Because nothing has happened till now. I think this is just fictitious...," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another member of the club also expressed concern over the decision, stating that it would create difficulties for members, particularly elderly citizens who regularly use the facility.

"This cannot be closed, it is a very elite club, and the government should think about it... All the senior citizens who are members here will face great difficulties..." he said.

The order in question was issued on May 22, 2026, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land & Development Office (L&DO).

According to the order, the land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for the purpose of maintaining a social and sporting club. However, the government stated that the premises fall within a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and are now critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

The Centre further noted that the land is needed for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects" integrated with adjoining government land parcels.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is regarded as one of the oldest and most prominent clubs in India.

It shifted to its present location in 1913 and was then known as the "Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club", with Spencer Harcourt Butler serving as its first President. After India attained Independence in 1947, the word "Imperial" was dropped, and the institution came to be known simply as the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)