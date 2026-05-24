'US Wants To Hold Global Energy Market Hostage': Iran Embassy In India Hits Back At Marco Rubio’s Strait Of Hormuz Remarks

'US & Zionist Regime Are Driving Global Energy Crisis': Iran Embassy In India Hits Back At Marco Rubio | ANI

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a strongly worded statement rejecting recent remarks made by Marco Rubio, accusing the United States and Israel of attempting to “distort the realities of the region” while driving instability through sanctions and military actions.

In its statement, the embassy said the allegations made against Iran were aimed at diverting attention from what it described as the “destabilizing policies” of the United States and the “Zionist regime”.

Iran Says US Sanctions Hurt Global Energy Markets

The embassy stressed that Iran, as one of the world’s major oil and energy exporters, has always been ready to supply energy resources to countries including India.

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However, it blamed US sanctions on Iranian oil exports for disrupting global energy markets.

“What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s oil exports,” the statement said.

The embassy further alleged that decades of US sanctions had extended beyond oil and banking restrictions to include barriers affecting access to medicines and medical equipment for Iranian patients.

According to the statement, such sanctions caused “widespread human suffering” and endangered innocent lives.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Highlighted

Iran also accused the United States and Israel of threatening maritime security in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The embassy claimed that “military, provocative, and adventurist actions” by the two countries were responsible for escalating global security and energy crises in the region.

It alleged that both governments were pursuing political and military goals through “the creation of instability and insecurity”.

Iran Defends Nuclear Programme

Responding to remarks surrounding its nuclear activities, Iran reiterated that its nuclear programme remains peaceful and operates under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“As a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran has consistently declared that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful,” the statement read.

The embassy added that the IAEA had not reported any diversion in Iran’s nuclear activities and insisted that peaceful nuclear technology remained the “legitimate and inalienable right” of the Iranian people.

“Iran will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognized right,” the statement added.

Claims Over Conflict With US And Israel

The statement also referenced the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel earlier in 2026, claiming that the US and Israel launched military aggression with the goal of changing Iran’s political system.

According to the embassy, those objectives failed and the opposing side was eventually forced to seek a ceasefire after suffering what Iran described as a “clear and humiliating defeat”.

The statement further claimed that the Iranian nation emerged “as the true victor” through resistance and steadfastness despite sustained pressure and military actions.

Iran Says Armed Forces Ready

Concluding the statement, Iran said its armed forces remain in “full readiness” to respond to any future threats against the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

The embassy warned that Iran would respond “with strength, authority, and determination” to any further aggression.