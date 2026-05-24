ICE Arrests Indian National In Los Angeles Over Theft, Vandalism Charges; Deportation Proceedings Underway

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Los Angeles announced the arrest of 26-year-old Indian national Parminderpal Singh on May 21, stating that he remains in custody pending removal proceedings.

According to ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Los Angeles office, Singh was taken into custody as part of targeted enforcement efforts against non-citizens with criminal records in the United States.

Criminal History Cited By ICE

Officials said Singh has prior convictions related to:

Vehicle theft

Grand theft

Trespassing

Vandalism

ICE stated that he is currently being held while deportation proceedings move forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The agency publicized the arrest through an official social media post highlighting ongoing operations focused on individuals considered public safety concerns.

Viral Photo Sparks Online Debate

The official post included a photograph of Singh seated while wearing a blue Sikh turban and a FleetPride work uniform, drawing significant attention online.

The image quickly triggered debate on social media, with some users questioning the hiring practices of companies employing non-citizens facing legal troubles, while others called for stricter immigration enforcement and faster deportation processes for repeat offenders.

Several replies also drew comparisons with immigration-related discussions involving Sikh and Indian migrants in countries such as Canada.

Part Of Wider ICE Enforcement Push

The arrest comes amid broader enforcement operations conducted by ICE Los Angeles in recent weeks.

The agency has recently highlighted multiple arrests involving non-citizens accused or convicted in crimes ranging from theft-related offences to firearms violations and child abuse cases.

Officials often publicize such arrests to showcase enforcement actions targeting individuals with criminal histories while reinforcing claims around public safety priorities.

Limited Public Details Released

As of May 24, 2026, no detailed court filings, arrest location specifics, or victim information related to Singh’s case had been widely released in mainstream media reports.

Authorities have described the case as a standard immigration enforcement and removal matter rather than a high-profile criminal investigation.

Further details, including conviction timelines or local law enforcement records, may emerge through future ICE or court updates.