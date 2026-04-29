Who Is Indian 'Illegal Alien' Atharva Vyas? ICE Calls Out 24-Year-Old Arrested For Assaulting Woman, Biting 3-Year-Old Girl

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced the arrest of an Indian national, Atharva Vyas, for the alleged assault of a mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park.

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Calling Vyas an 'illegal alien,' ICE stated that the 24-year-old allegedly violently assaulted the mother, identified as Gabriella Perez, and her daughter on April 18. ICE also alleged that Vyas bit the toddler and knocked out two of her teeth.

It further stated that they have lodged a detainer with local law enforcement, asking them to transfer Vyas to ICE custody instead of releasing him into the community after he faces justice for his alleged crimes. Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis described the 'barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park' as completely preventable.

Who Is Atharva Vyas? All You Need To Know Him

According to information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Vyas had first entered the US in August 2023 on a student visa. Just three months after his arrival, he was arrested at the University of Texas campus for felony assault.

The DHS claimed that the University of Texas Police had contacted ICE, however, the Biden administration determined the crime was not 'egregious' enough to warrant visa revocation and decided to take no enforcement action against Vyas. Later in April 2025, the Trump Administration had also revoked his F-1 visa (Student Visa) due to his arrest for assault.

Meanwhile, just recently, Meenu Batra, a 53-year-old Indian-origin legal interpreter and reportedly the only Texas court-certified professional fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, was detained by ICE, sparking debate over immigration enforcement and humanitarian protections. Batra was arrested on March 17 as immigration authorities claimed that she is subject to a final deportation order issued in 2000.