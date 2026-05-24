'Support From India Deeply Valued': Chinese Envoy Thanks PM Narendra Modi After Shanxi Mine Tragedy

Xu Feihong on Sunday expressed gratitude to Narendra Modi for extending condolences following the deadly mining accident in Shanxi Province that killed 82 people and left nine others missing.

In a post on X, the Chinese ambassador said the sympathy and support shown by India during the difficult time were deeply appreciated.

“We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s kind message of condolence following the mining accident in Shanxi Province. The sympathy and support from the people of India are deeply valued at this difficult time,” Xu Feihong wrote.

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He added that China’s thoughts remain with the victims, missing persons and their families, while rescue and relief efforts continue at the site.

“We are making every effort in the rescue and relief operations,” he said.

PM Modi Extends Condolences To China

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday conveyed condolences to Xi Jinping and the people of China over the tragic incident.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China,” PM Modi posted on X.

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“May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons,” he added.

China’s Deadliest Mining Blast In Over A Decade

The explosion is being described as China’s worst coal mining disaster in more than a decade.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County in Shanxi Province.

Authorities confirmed that 82 people lost their lives while nine remain missing following the blast.

Massive Rescue Operation Underway

Chinese authorities launched a large-scale rescue and relief operation after the incident.

State media reported that around 755 personnel, including rescue workers and medical teams, were deployed to the site to assist with ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, 123 injured individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment. Among them, two remain in critical condition while two others are reported to be seriously injured. Authorities said 33 people have since returned home after receiving medical care.

Company Officials Under Investigation

According to reports citing local emergency management authorities, individuals responsible for the mining company involved in the accident have been placed under official control in accordance with Chinese law.

Investigations into the cause of the deadly explosion are currently underway.