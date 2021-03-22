Govt of India confers Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh is being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020. The Ministry of Culture unanimously decided to select his name for recognition of his outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Sh Narendra Modi ,and comprises of two ex-officio members, namely the Chief Justice of India and Leader of the single largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha. Two eminent members are also part of the Jury, namely Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Shri Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organization.

The Jury met on 19th March, 2021 and after due deliberations and decided to select Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.