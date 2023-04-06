'Governor should not think of himself as great dictator': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on RN Ravi's remark

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Reacting strongly to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s remarks that “when a Bill is withheld (by Governor) it is dead”, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday evening said the governor should not think of himself as “the great dictator”.

Charging that Ravi was continually functioning against the oath taken by him and the interests of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the Supreme Court in Shamser Singh vs State of Punjab (1975) had held, “the constitutional conclusion is that the governor is but a shorthand expression for the state government and the president is an abbreviation of the central government.”

Accusing Ravi of expressing controversial views in public forums to create confusion among people, he charged the governor failed in his duty and his actions also had a crippling effect.

“A governor, who has taken the oath of secrecy, has revealed his administrative decision in casual manner on a public platform. By his action he has violated the Constitution,” said the CM referring to Ravi’s remarks to civil services aspirants in the Raj Bhavan earlier in the day.

