 Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces new talent support scheme for government school students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu CM Stalin announces new talent support scheme for government school students

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces new talent support scheme for government school students

Tamil Nadu CM said that the objective is to encourage and help Tamil Nadu government schools students to continue their higher education without hurdles. ​As many as 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) studying in Class 10 would be chosen for this scheme.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Students would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 until they pass Class 12 and an annual stipend of Rs 12,000 for their undergraduate and graduate degrees | Representative image

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a new talent support scheme, Thiranari Thervu Thittam, for state-run school students that carries a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend.

Thiranari Thervu Thittam means a scheme to spot and nurture talent.

He made the announcement while inaugurating an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) to connect the institution with one lakh government school students in Tamil Nadu studying in rural locations to electronic science.

As part of this endeavour, the Chief Minister distributed electronic kits developed by IIT Madras to the government school students at an event held on IIT-M Campus.

A part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT-M for All) initiative, this outreach programme aims at connecting IIT-M with one lakh students every year in Tamil Nadu studying in rural locations, a release from the premier institution said.

“It is intended to motivate them to take up a career in the domain of semiconductor technologies through the lectures and hands-on experience imparted to students of classes IX, X, XI, and XII,” the release said.

In his address, Stalin said, “I am happy to announce an important new scheme called ‘Thiranari Thervu Thittam’ during this event. The objective is to encourage and help Tamil Nadu government schools students to continue their higher education without hurdles.’’ As many as 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) studying in Class 10 would be chosen for this scheme. Guidance would be provided to students by connecting them to higher education institutions such as IIT Madras, he said.

A stipend of Rs 1,000 would be provided every month until the students complete Class 12. They would also get Rs 12,000 as stipend annually during their under-graduation and post-graduation.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Director of IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Five youth drown in pond during temple festival in Chennai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC asks why marks in class 12 are mandatory, when there is a qualifying exam

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC asks why marks in class 12 are mandatory, when there is a qualifying exam

Texas bill pushes to ban international students from these 4 countries

Texas bill pushes to ban international students from these 4 countries

NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, know how to apply

NEET UG 2023 registration ends today, know how to apply

10 Centres Soon To Impart Free Training For UPSC Exams: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10 Centres Soon To Impart Free Training For UPSC Exams: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news

Jharkhand education minister dies in Chennai, CM Hemant Soren confirms the news