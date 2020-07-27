Governor Kalraj Mishra gives nod to Rajasthan Assembly session - here's what we know

Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, the Congress faction led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly called upon the state Governor to convene an Assembly Session.
Now, after several days of back-and-forth interactions and news updates, Governor Kalraj Mishra has ordered the State Government to call for an Assembly Session. "Not convening the Assembly was never the intention," the Raj Bhawan said.
However there does seem to be some criterion to be met before the Assembly comes together. According to reports, the Governor has put forth come queries that need to be answered first.
NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain took to Twitter stating that while the Raj Bhavan's press note indicates that the Governor has given the green signal, a reporter from the channel had been told by Kalraj Mishra that there has been "no formal go ahead".
"Will do only after his queries are satisfactorily answered," he had added.
According to an earlier report, Mishra had sought clarification on three points. News agency ANI quoted sources to say that he had sought clarity over the proposal, wondering whetther the party wanted to move a no confidence motion.
"Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It's not mentioned in the proposal but you've been speaking about it in media." he had asked. Reportedly, Mishra had also wondered if they would "consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session".
Further details awaited.
