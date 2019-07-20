Government pushing controversial bills, Opposition not ready to play ball

New Delhi: The Opposition is angry over the government trying to extend Parliament’s session by a week up to August 2 to push some of the controversial bills. Two such bills listed in the Lok Sabha relate to dilution of the RTI Act and making the Unlaw­ful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 more stringent to deal wi­th terrorism. Both the bills faced Opposition heat in Parlia­ment during their introduction this week.

The Opposition will also try to block the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill of Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha this week.

While the Opposition does not have the numbers to have its say in LS, it will certainly create a ruckus to press for sending the two bills to the standing committees, though such committees are yet not formed.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties are yet not united to block any legislation. However, they may join hands to force a resolution to refer the human rights bill to the House select committee for review.

Rajya Sabha leader of Oppn Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meet of Opposition leaders on Monday morning to finalise the strategy. Another controversial bill listed by the govt in the next week’s agenda is the triple talaq bill put on the backburner at the instance of PM Modi. Also listed on Tuesday in the LS is another controversial bill on the DNA technology regulation that attracted a lot of objections by the Opposition at the time of its introduction.