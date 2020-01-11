Got milk? Watch CCTV footage of chilled bear breaking in and drinking in Mount Abu

A video of a sloth bear climbing up the stairs and wandering into a hotel kitchen has surfaced online. What's funny is that not only did he wander into the kitchen but he reached out to the kitchen fridge only to drink some chilled milk. It seems the bear was quite thirsty. He drank the milk and walked away.
The entire incident was caught on the hotel's CCTV cameras which later surfaced online became quite viral. The hotel is located at Mount Abu and the incident happened on January 4.
