'Goondagardi': Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over attack on his house, asks 'does anybody have the right to do this'

Days after the attack on his Delhi residence by protesters angry over his comments on "The Kashmir Files", Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it was "goondagardi (hooliganism)" and the "politics of violence" had to end.

While speaking to NDTV, the AAP chief also revealed that his parents were alone at home when the attack took place.

"The protesters were people from the BJP. They came to my house, climbed the walls. My elderly parents were there. We weren't there at home. Does anybody have the right to do this to your house?" the Delhi CM said.

"My life is not important. I keep saying, I don't care about my life. My life is for the country. I was on a fast for 15 days -- there must be some madness in me? The doctor said I wouldn't survive. I'm a diabetes patient. But this goondagardi is not good for the country," he added, asserting that he was not worried about any threat to his life.

When asked if he has watched The Kashmir Files, Mr Kejriwal said, "I've not watched movies for a long time because of Punjab elections. I was very busy."

He also alleged that he BJP was "not really worried" about Kashmiri Pandits.

"When the genocide happened, who's government was in power? It was the BJP's. It was their Governor- Jagmohan. The BJP was in the state and at the Centre then. They have done injustice with Kashmiri Pandits. Not even one family has been rehabilitated. After so many years, they come and say - we are making a film on you - and then they make money out of it. This is badtameezee (insolence). It's like you are rubbing salt on their wounds. If I was in their place, I would try to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits. I have spoken to many Kashmiri Pandits, they are angry with the BJP," Mr Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ AAP moves Delhi HC seeking SIT probe into CM Arvind Kejriwal's house vandalism case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:15 PM IST