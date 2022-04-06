'Mission Himachal': Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann begin roadshow in Mandi

Aam Admi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP Punjab leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday began their roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the home turf of ruling Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

This is the first major event of the party before the state's elections after their Punjab win.

After their landslide victory in Punjab AAP is confident of winning Himachal Polls the party is looking to expand its footprints, Kejriwal said adding that AAP will uproot corruption in Himachal Pradesh just like they did in Delhi and Punjab.

"First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi & then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh," Kejriwal said ahead of the roadshow.

At the same time, AAP has also announced to contest Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, for which the program is expected very soon.

Both the leaders will also participate in roadshows and public meetings. At the same time, BJP will also show strength in every assembly constituency on its foundation day.

The ruling party too has decided to launch a counterattack by holding programmes in all 68 assembly constituencies of the state on Wednesday.

Jabna Chauhan, who made her mark as the youngest sarpanch of Himachal Pradesh, and Congress youth leader Deepak Sharma both have joined the Aam Aadmi Party recently and will all be seen at the rally.

With Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain being made the election in-charge for Himachal polls, the AAP had last month appointed an eight-member team to expand the organization and prepare an election strategy in the state.

"AAP had chosen Mandi for public meeting on the demand of the people here, but when the party came to know that this is the home district of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, then this thing became icing on the cake. AAP would soon project the chief ministerial face and the CM's face would be a common man," Jain had said Tuesday ahead of Kejriwal's visit to the state.

Himachal Pradesh is set for polls in November this year to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:17 PM IST