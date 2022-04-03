AAP’s Navi Mumbai unit holds protest over attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house

The repercussions of the BJP goons' attack on the residence of Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are being felt all over the country, with Maharashtra and Navi Mumbai being no exception.

As per the appeal made by the AAP State Committee, under the leadership of Sunilji Jadhav and Rahul Mehrolia, residents of Turbhe Hanuman Nagar and AAP workers, the Turbhe Youth President, started a protest on April 1 at Turbhe Naka. On this occasion, AAP workers from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Kalyan areas were present in large numbers.

Among them were Navi Mumbai citizens and retired administrative officers, Dr. Sharad Deshmukh, Dattatraya Nagre, as well as, legal cell head Suvarna Joshi, Koparkhairane ward president Nina Johari, Sumit Kotian, Turbhe ward president Rahul Mehrolia and other locals.

“In the current scenario, the rapidly developing AAP across India is an army of staunch honest and staunch patriots. Such coward attacks will keep us united more and come out with more force and power,” said Shyambhau Kadam, President, AAP Navi Mumbai.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the house of our Arvind Kejriwal, who has done an excellent job in Delhi in the fields of education, health and other civic amenities,” said Sunil Jadhav, Turbhe youth president and Panel 24 President.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:33 AM IST