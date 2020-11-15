'Goodbye Apu...': Actors, politicians and fans mourn demise of Soumitra Chatterjee

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday after a lengthy battle with multiple ailments. He was 85. Following the news of his demise, condolences have poured in with people mourning the Bengali actor who bought iconic characters such as Feluda and Apu to life. Over his lengthy career the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee had worked with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray in fourteen films.
Having tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of October, Chatterjee had spent almost 40 days admitted to the ICU at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital. He had been in the midst of shooting for a a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Chatterjee had last been seen on theatre screens in 2019's Sanjhbati.
Following the news of his demise, actors, politicans and countless others have taken to Twitter expressing their sadness.
"Veteran artist and actor Soumitra Chatterjee has left this world, his mind is burdened with sorrow and pain. The industrial world lost a bright star. May his soul be in peace," said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
"Bengali cinema and Bengal lost one of it's most famous son and doyen today. Deeply saddened on hearing about the passing away of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family and near one's," tweeted politician Madan Mitra.
"End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished (sic)," wrote filmmaker Onir.
