'Good Riddance,' Mamata Banerjee Said On Nitish Kumar Quitting INDIA Alliance: Report

In the midst of the political turmoil in Bihar triggered by speculations regarding JD(U)'s potential withdrawal from its coalition with RJD for governance in the state, Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister of West Bengal, called it a 'good riddance'.

A source close to Mamata Banerjee reportedly relayed her sentiment that the departure of JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from the INDIA alliance would be be 'good riddance,' as per The Telegraph. Mamata reportedly expressed these views during a meet and greet arranged by Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

“Didi thinks that if Nitish Kumar leaves the INDIA bloc, which is a certainty now, it would be good riddance,” the source was quoted as saying, referring to off-the-record conversations that took place between the Trinamool leader and journalists and trusted associates at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

“She thinks that the anti-incumbency facing the Nitish-led government would have cost the alliance,” the source went on to add.

During the meet and greet, Mamata purportedly emphasised that the coalition in Bihar, comprising JD(U), RJD, and other parties, would struggle in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if Nitish Kumar did not withdraw.

“It will not be a loss for the RJD-Congress (if Nitish walks out of the Bihar Grand Alliance). Had they fought in alliance with the JDU, they wouldn’t have got more than 6 or 7 seats (out of the 40 in Bihar),” Mamata was quoted as saying.

Amid escalating political tension in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) has scheduled a legislature meeting for 10 am on Sunday, amidst speculation that Nitish Kumar might realign with the BJP-led NDA, reports said. It is anticipated that following the meeting, he will proceed to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to assert his claim to form a new government, with the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Nitish to resign today: reports

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign as CM by today, Saturday evening. There are rumors circulating that several Congress MLAs may break away from the Mahagathbandhan and join Nitish Kumar in aligning with the NDA.

At the same time, the BJP has also called a meeting of its MLAs at 9 AM on Sunday.

