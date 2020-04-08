Good news for tipplers in Bengal: West Bengal Excise Department allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown

West Bengal's excise department has now permitted home delivery of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown. The facility will be available from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm from stores, restaurants and bars with valid permits.
The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that customer orders will have to be placed bet 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Three passes will be alloted per shop by the concerned police stations.
Further details awaited.
