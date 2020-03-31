'Why can't wine shops remain open?': Twitter reacts West Bengal govt's decision to keep sweet shops open for four hours a day

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to allow sweet shops to operate during the lockdown period.

As per news agency ANI, the sweet shops in West Bengal will remain open for four hours a day during the coronavirus lockdown period. "Sweetmeat shops/mithai shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items," a government order said.

This came days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff. The ubiquitous 'rosogolla', 'sondesh', 'misti doi' have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat.

After West Bengal government announced that sweet shops will remain, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: