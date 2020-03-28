Social distancing amid poverty: West Bengal villagers forced to self-isolate atop trees amid coronavirus lockdown

Quarantine and social distancing are the needs of the hour when it comes to flattening the curve and controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

But what happens where you simply don't have enough space to isolate yourself?

Villagers in West Bengal's Purulia have turned into tree-dwellers of sorts, and intend to spend 14 days perched atop branches and foliage. To give some context, these people, residents of Vangidi village in the Balarampur area of the district have recently returned from Chennai. With there being to separate room in their houses, they now live on trees.

Videos of their temporary residence also shows people sitting quietly on small scaffolding-like structures. They do not appear to be venturing close to each other, each keeping to their small tree platform.

Photos shared on social media by ANI shows what looks like giant mosquito nets or hammocks strung from the branches. One masked individual can be seen sitting on the tree.