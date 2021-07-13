Good news for Punjab Congress in 3-4 days, says Harish Rawat; adds Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi wasn't to negotiate

Rawat's statement gains significance as the party high command has been trying to resolve the internal rift in the Punjab unit of the Congress party. The Congress leadership had even formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

There is speculation that Congress will appoint a new party chief in the state and there will be changes in the Punjab cabinet. Rawat told The Indian Express, that the party would replace the state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and subsequently reshuffle the state cabinet. “There will be no change in the CM. Nobody demanded any change at that level. People had a few issues. Those will be sorted out. Also, the party has to take many factors into consideration. It has to work out the right role for the right person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rawat also made a comment regarding poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Ji is a national leader. So many leaders meet him & convey their views. He takes input from different people. Prashant Kishor didn't meet him to negotiate something regarding Punjab," he said.