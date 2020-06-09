Good news: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19. The Delhi Chief Minister, who took the test earlier on Tuesday had fallen ill recently, reportedly suffering from a sore throat and mild fever.
Following the manifestation of COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday, Kejriwal had cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. As per an ANI report, he had taken a turn for the better on Tuesday.
Further details awaited.
