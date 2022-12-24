Good Governance Day 2022: Check out its history and significance

Atal Bihari Vajpayee | File Photo

India commemorates Good Governance Day on December 25th, also known as Sushasan Divas in Hindi, to celebrate the birth anniversary of India's one of the most prominent leaders and former Prime Minister of Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

India observes Good governance day on the 25th of December every year since 2014.

The day was created to honour the former PM by fostering awareness among the Indian people of accountability in government.

Why is it celebrated?

On 23 December 2014, former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of India's highest civilian award for merit, the Bharat Ratna, by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

Following the announcement, the newly elected administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi established that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day.

Good Governance Day acts as a reminder to the present government that it should be unbiased, transparent and development-oriented.

Significance

Good Governance Day is being celebrated annually by the Government of India since the year 2014. To this day, the accountability of the government towards the citizens of the country is ensured by the government, as well as the benefits of various government facilities are also provided to the citizens of the country through good governance.

Good Governance Day started with the goal of “Good Governance through e-Governance” and has been started to make various schemes and facilities of the Government of India accessible to the public through good governance.