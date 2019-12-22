Gold bars worth over Rs 2 crore seized at Coimbatore airport, 2 held

Coimbatore: Gold bars weighing about 7 kgs and valued at Rs 2.74 crore was seized from two people who arrived here from a Gulf nation on Sunday, Directorate of Reveneue Intelligence (DRI) said.

Based on specific intelligence on gold smuggling, DRI officials intercepted two people belonging to Sivagangai district, who arrived at the airport here from Sharjah.

During examination, they found gold bars coated with mercury concealed inside portable air coolers in their luggage, Deputy Director of DRI, G Satish said.

The duo was arrested, he said.