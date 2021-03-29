‘God will punish DMK leader A Raja’: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami turns emotional

A day after the alleged derogatory remarks by Lok Sabha MP A Raja against chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother sparked a political furore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday broke into tears while addressing a public programme in north Chennai on Sunday and slammed Raja for making remarks on his mother.

A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Palaniswami denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

As he tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, the Chief Minister's voice choked and he turned emotional.

Palaniswami said that the manner in which A Raja spoke was disgusting and added that the attack was owing to a common man like him becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami asked, "If a Chief Minister is being disrespected in such a manner, then what will happen to common man if such people come to the power."

The Chief Minister said that it is not only about his mother, rather every mother and a lesson must be taught to those who speak filthy about women and motherhood.

Palaniswami said, "My mother is no more now, she was born in a village and was a farmer who worked day and night for survival and such statements on her are highly disgusting."

Police have filed a case against Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth.

He appealed to the people to give people like Raja an 'appropriate punishment' apparently through ballots.

Whether rich or poor, a mother is accorded a very high position in the society and whoever made disparaging remarks against a mother or women would be punished for sure by the God, Palaniswami said.

AIADMK workers and cadres of alliance parties including PMK on Sunday held protest demonstrations in several regions of Tamil Nadu seeking the arrest of Raja.