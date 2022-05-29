Goa Statehood Day 2022: Significance, history and all you need to know

Pixabay

Every year on May 30, Goa celebrates its foundation day because on May 30, 1987 Goa got its full statehood. Goa remained under Portuguese rule even after 14 years of India's independence. Goa was liberated from the Portuguese on 19 December 1961. Liberation Day is celebrated in Goa on 19th December. Let’s take a look at its history and significance.

History of Goa Statehood Day:

Goa is the smallest state in India by area and the fourth smallest state by population. Goa is famous all over the world for its beautiful beaches and famous architecture. Before 1961, Goa was a colony of Portugal. The Portuguese ruled Goa for about 450 years.

After India gained independence in 1947, it requested the Portuguese to leave Goa territory. However, the Portuguese refused. In 1961, India launched Operation Vijay and annexed Goa and Daman and Diu with the Indian mainland.

When Goa became a full state, elections were later held in Goa and on 20 December 1962, Shri Dayanand Bhandarkar became the first elected Chief Minister of Goa.

There was also talk of merger of Goa with Maharashtra, because Goa was located in the neighborhood of Maharashtra. In the year 1967 there was a referendum and the people of Goa chose to remain as a union territory. Later on 30 May 1987, Goa was given full statehood and thus Goa became the 25th state of the Republic of India.

Significance of Statehood Day:

30th May is celebrated as the foundation day of Goa. On May 30, 1987, Goa was given full statehood and Daman and Diu were made a separate union territory. Since then, 30th May is celebrated as the Statehood Day of Goa. After its establishment, Panaji was given the status of the capital of Goa and Konkani language as the official language. The statehood day celebrations in Goa involve a series of cultural events.