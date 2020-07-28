Goa SSC Result 2020 to be declared today; check on gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 or SSC results today (Tuesday). The result will be available on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in. An official notification by the board confirmed that the results will be declared at 4:30 PM.

Nearly 20,000 students are awaiting their exam results which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed due to it.

How to check the Goa SSC Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) - gbshse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link "Goa SSC Result 2020"

3. Enter your credentials as mentioned on the admit card in the login window.

4. Click on "Get Results".

5. Download the result. Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Meanwhile, the state of Goa recorded its biggest single-day jump of 258 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 5,119, health officials said.

The active cases in the state now stands at 1,673, the officials added.

As many as 133 persons were discharged after recoveries on Monday.