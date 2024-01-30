 Goa: Man Utters ‘Bomb’ At Manohar International Airport In Mopa, Detained For Creating Panic
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the Mopa Airport Police Station registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC upon the complaint of Mohmmed Salauddin, Manager Security, Spice Jet Ltd at Manohar International Airport.

Panaji, January 29: The police in Goa have detained a person for allegedly uttering "bomb" and creating a panic at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, an official said on Monday.

He used the word 'bomb' at the Mopa airport's SpiceJet check-in counter

According to the complaint, on Monday evening, a passenger, namely Vimal Manilal Prajapati, 38, a native of Ahmedabad used the word "bomb" at the Mopa airport's SpiceJet check-in counter.

'His act endangered the life and personal safety of others'

" ... he made a statement conducting public mischief and his act endangered the life and personal safety of others. Hence, he was detained," the police said, adding he was supposed to fly to Ahmedabad. Police are further investigating the case.

