Goa govt pegs Tauktae losses at Rs146 crore

Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 146 crore due to cyclone Tauktae.

Due to the impact of the cyclonic winds, power supply in the state was snapped from Saturday night. As per government record, scores of houses suffered major damages and thousands of trees were uprooted. Two persons had died. Sawant told reporters, the government has considered all kind of losses in its assessment, including those faced by fishermen.