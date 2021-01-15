Goa govt decides to shift IIT project out of Sattari

Bowing to public pressure, the Goa government on Friday announced that the proposed IIT campus at Shel Melaulim village in Sattari taluka will be shifted to another part of the state. The project has met with severe opposition from locals, who staged a large-scale protest at the village, insisting that they will not part with their land for the campus. CM Pramod Sawant held a meeting with the sarpanches and Zilla Panchayat members from Sattari taluka at his official residence on Thursday evening in presence of state Health Minister and Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane. Speaking to reporters, the CM said the state government has decided to shift the project out of Sattari due to the constant opposition from locals.

R-Day celebrations: Delhi Police bans flying UAVs

In view of public safety and security during the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police on Friday issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), hot air balloons and others with effect from January 20 till February 15. "Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, and para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2021 will be prohibited and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," read the order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.

Martyrs’ tales to be digitised in UP

The stories of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, will now be accessible from any corner of the world at one click. The Yogi Adityanath government will now bring all the state events related to the freedom movement on the digital platform so that the heroic stories of the freedom fighters of the country can be read online. CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to collect the incidents of the freedom movement and the literature related to the martyrs and make them available online. Yogi has already given directives to organise the Chauri-Chaura centenary celebrations for a full year from February 4 onwards and also mark the occasion on the martyr memorial sites of all the districts by organizing different programmes.

Pakistan intruder shot dead in Punjab

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector, the paramilitary force said on Friday. "The BSF personnel detected suspicious movement of an intruder from the Pakistan side near the barbed fence inside Indian territory at 8.45 p.m. on Thursday. Sensing imminent threat, the troops opened fire and shot dead the intruder," the BSF (Punjab Frontier) said on Twitter. The deceased could not be identified as no proof of identity was recovered, an official said.

KLO ultra held from Kokrajhar

A KLO militant was arrested from Assam’s Kokrajhar district by a joint team of the Army and the police, defence sources said on Friday. The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) militant was apprehended at the Kalipukhuri village in Kokrajhar police station area on Thursday night, they said. He has been identified as Pradip Roy alias Changma. A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and six rounds of ammunition were seized from him. The terror group demands a separate 'Kamtapur' nation, comprising parts of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Nepal.

CoBRA commando shoots self

A commando of CRPFs elite unit CoBRA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district during an anti -Naxal operation in the wee hours of Friday, police said. As per preliminary information, Head Constable Harjeet Singh (40), belonging to CoBRAs 206th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle when a squad of his unit was out on an anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa police station area, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

5 sodomy cases against ex-BJP neta

3 more cases of sodomy against a former BJP UP’s Jhansi vice-president have come to light, a day after he was arrested and sent to jail. The police had arrested the accused, Ram Bihari Rathore, a retired revenue official from his house in Konch area of Jalaun district, 2 days ago, after parents of two minor boys lodged a complaint of sodomy against him. His involvement in 3 more cases came to light on Thursday during probe.