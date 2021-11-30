Goa Forward Party MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi, fixes alliance with Congress ahead of 2022 Goa assembly elections

Goa Forward Party president Vijay Sardesai, party MLA Vinod Palyekar and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and extended their full support to the Congress party ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly Elections.

"In order to uproot the corrupt BJP govt in Goa, MLAs of Goa Forward Party, Shri Vijay Sardesai & Shri Vinod Palyekar and Independent MLA, Shri Prasad Gaonkar, have extended their full support to Shri @RahulGandhi & the Congress party," Congress party said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Congress' Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundurao said that both the parties have decided to fight the elections together and a decision on seat-sharing will also be taken in the coming days.

On the other hand, Sardesai, while sharing the picture of meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he tweeted, "Met Rahul Gandhi today with my colleagues. We have agreed to fight unitedly and determinedly on behalf of the people to end the corrupt, inefficient and undemocratic rule of the BJP in Goa."

Elections to the 40-member assembly are to be held in Goa in February-March next year.

