Goa Forward Party, Congress announce alliance ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Panaji: Goa Forward Party and Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday announced alliance ahead of state Assembly elections next year.

Speaking on the alliance, Goa Forward Party president Vijay Sardesai said, "We've said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we'll give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies".

We've said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we'll give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies: Vijay Sardesai, Goa Forward Party president



Goa Forward Party & Congress announce their alliance ahead of #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/qOlh0eiWsL — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Congress earlier on Thursday announced the first list of eight candidates. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat will be contesting from Margao Assembly seat.

According to the list disclosed by the state Congress, Sudhir Kanolkar has been fielded from Mapusa, Tony Rodrigues from Taleogao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mar,unkar, Aleixo Reginaldo from Curtorim, Digambar Vasant Kamat from Margao and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem.

The announcement of the candidates comes days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi padi visit to the poll bound state.



Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Goa comes at a time when the party is facing a spate of resignations, with several leaders joining either the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - the two parties which are seeking to gain a foothold in the coastal state.

The biggest blow for Congress came after former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned as MLA and from the party membership in September this year and subsequently joined TMC. He was later appointed as the national vice-president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:35 PM IST